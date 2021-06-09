Amy Duggar Seemingly Shades Her 'Counting On' Cousins on Instagram

✖

Amy Duggar may just be throwing some shade to her cousins. Amy, who is the daughter of Deanna Duggar (Jim Bob Duggar's sister), shared a post on Instagram that has raised some eyebrows. The post featured a quote that addressed women who may adhere to more conservative values and, more specifically, "extreme forms of modesty."

Considering that the Duggar family is well-known for their ultra-conservative values, many fans thought that Amy's recent Instagram post was meant to serve as a comment on her cousins and their lifestyles. On Instagram, Amy wrote that she found a quote, which is aimed towards women and touches upon modesty, and she had to share it. The quote begins by urging women to not go through life "trying to be as small, silent, accommodating and convenient as possible." The message continues to tell women to use their voices and to not "subscribe to extreme forms of modesty." It goes on to urge women to "own your beauty, intelligence and energy." Amy continued to share the message in her caption for the post.

"Let no one dull you down, do not let anyone take away your voice, your opinions or your dreams," Amy continued to share. "That’s what makes you, YOU. We are not made to be all the same. We are not robots!! Do not abide by man made rules, and do not think for a second you are not worthy of love. You deserve a fulfilling life filled with adventure, curiosity and freedom!"

Counting On fans are likely aware that the Duggar family has strong conservative values. Those values are apparent in their wardrobe, as the women in the family strictly wear dresses or skirts (these values stem from a passage in Deuteronomy 22:5 that says that "a woman shall not wear a man's garment"). In early May, Jinger Duggar Vuolo opened up about examining those very ideas in a new light.

"Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say," Jinger wrote in her book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, which she penned with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, per PEOPLE. As she began to re-examine what she was taught when she was growing up, Jinger realized that her "convictions were changing" on the topic. She added that she "realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants," and continued, "Modesty isn't only about what you wear. It's about the position of your heart."