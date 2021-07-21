Ant Anstead's New Show, 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride', Where He Met Renee Zellweger, Gets Premiere Date, Trailer

✖

Ant Anstead's new series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, finally has a premiere date. On Monday, Discovery+ revealed details about Anstead's upcoming show, which will premiere in August. If you've been following along with the recent developments regarding Anstead's love life, you would know that he met Renee Zellweger, whom he is reportedly dating, on the set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Celebrity IOU: Joyride is hosted by Anstead and Cristy Lee, a car guru, who help various celebrities create "automotive masterpieces" for someone close to them. The series follows Celebrity IOU, which is hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott and features a similar premise but is tied to home renovation. The celebrities who will appear on the show include Zellweger, Tony Hawk, Danny Trejo, Mary J. Blige, James Marsden, and Octavia Spencer. Celebrity IOU: Joyride will premiere on Discovery+ on Monday, August 23.

The premiere episode will feature Zellweger's turn in the drivers' seat. So, fans won't have to wait too long to see Zellweger and Anstead's bond in action. In the description for her episode, Zellweger wants to gift cars to two brothers, Jerome and Jerald. The two men were 24-hour caregivers to Nanci Ryder, who was a celebrated Hollywood publicist. They acted as caregivers to Ryder up until her death in June 2020. She passed away after a four-year battle with ALS.

“A key differentiating factor for discovery+ is the ability to mix genres our traditional fans love - in this case, it’s beloved renovation IP from the Scott brothers with our expertise in the automotive space,” Lisa Holme, Group SVP, Content and Commercial Strategy at Discovery, said about Celebrity IOU: Joyride. “By adding incredible talent like Ant and Cristy, along with some of the biggest stars in the world, we think this format will resonate with all of our streaming subscribers.”

Fans may have already heard a bit about Celebrity IOU: Joyride due to Anstead and Zellweger's connection. In late June, it was reported that Anstead was dating Zellweger following his divorce from Christina Haack. The news emerged shortly after Anstead and Haack finalized their divorce. The two announced their split in September 2020. At the time, Haack released a statement about their breakup, which read, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."