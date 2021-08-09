Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Step out to Date Night at First Public Event Together

✖

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger attended their first public event together on Saturday. The celebrity couple was seen at the Radford Motors event at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. Anstead and the two-time Oscar-winner sparked dating rumors in June, just after Anstead and Flip or Flop star Christina Haack finalized their divorce.

Anstead, 42, wore a tuxedo to the event, with Zellweger wearing a black gown and matching pumps. The Wheeler Dealers host was there to help Radford Motors reveal its first collaboration with Lotus Cars. Anstead shared photos from the event on his Instagram Story, including posts Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin originally shared, notes E! News. In McLaughlin's photos, Anstead stood by Zellweger, 52, who looked happy to join him at the car unveiling.

The event clearly meant a great deal to Anstead, who shared an emotional post about the car Radford Motors built on Sunday. "Last night I told a story about a moment when I was 12 years old and I took an engine from an old lawnmower and made a go-kart from an old wardrobe I cut with a hand saw," he wrote. "As a child, totally free, not yet tainted by life’s setbacks I would have always believed last night was possible! I believe part of being creative, being a dreamer is to remember what you loved when you were a kid. The art to growing up is not growing up too much!"

Zellweger and Anstead met while filming an episode of Anstead's new Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a spinoff of Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott's series. Like the Property Brothers stars' version, Joyride features a celebrity who enlists Anstead and co-host Cristy Lee to create "automotive masterpieces" for someone important in their lives. Aside from Zellweger, Tony Hawk, Danny Trejo, Mary J. Blige, James Marsden, and Octavia Spencer will also appear in the first season. The show debuts on Discovery+ on Aug. 23.

The news that the Cold Mountain star and Anstead were dating surfaced in June and the first photos of the two together appeared a few days later in July. They have also been seen kissing in Laguna Beach. Anstead also teased that he was in a new relationship on Instagram.

Anstead and Haack married in December 2018 and announced their split in September 2020. They have one son, Hudson London, who turns 2 in September. On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Anstead's "focus is very much on his young son," who is the "center of attention," even when Zellweger is around. The couple "are spending most of the time together in Laguna Beach, since Ant lives there," the source said, adding that they "seem very happy" and "constantly kiss and hug."