Chrissy Teigen Shows off Baby Bump in First Video Following Pregnancy News

✖

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her baby bump for the first time since news broke late Thursday that she and husband John Legend were expecting their third child. The supermodel took to Twitter Friday to show off her belly in high-waisted black pants and an open blazer, joking about the size of her bump, "Look at this third baby s—. What? Oh my God."

This was the confirmation many fans needed to send their well-wishes. "Congratulations! we need a third cookbook called 'Pregnancy Cravings!'" one person replied to Teigen's reveal. Another questioned, "How the hell did you hide this from us for so long omg I’m so disappointed in my observational skills!"

Teigen and Legend first implied their family was growing in The Voice coach's new song "Wild," a romantic video which stars the happy couple and ends with the parents together in the water, as the Cravings author places her hands on her stomach as if cradling a small bump. Teigen and Legend are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Ahead of the video's premiere, the couple spoke on a live YouTube chat about how Legend's musical career has mirrored the stages of their relationship, including their meeting on the set of the "Stereo" video. "We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles," said Teigen. "It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Legend added.

Teigen and Legend have been open about their pregnancy journey over the years, with the Bring the Funny host sharing in 2015 that she and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for years. After Luna was born in April 2016 after being conceived through IVF, Teigen shared much of her battle with postpartum depression with her fans and followers. In May 2018, the family welcomed baby Miles, and the couple had previously expressed a desire to expand their family a third time.

"[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," Legend told PEOPLE in November. "Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship."