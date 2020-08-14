Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Pregnancy Announcement Has Fans Overjoyed Online

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend appear to have announced they are expecting their third baby in the singer's latest music video. The superstar couple's fans jumped for joy online, bombarding the two with congratulatory messages on social media, even though they have yet to confirm the news. Towards the end of Legend's video for "Wild," the couple is seen at a beach with Teigen cradling a baby bump.

Multiple sources told Entertainment Tonight Teigen is pregnant. The Cravings author appeared to reference the speculation by tweeted an emoji with hearts, while Vevo's tweet about the video promised a "beautiful surprise." The couple is also parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, who also appear in the video at the end, walking along a beach with their parents. The stars' representatives have not commented on the news yet, but PEOPLE notes that Legend did like a tweet congratulating the couple.

Teigen and Legend, who married in 2013, have both talked about having another child. "We don't plan these things. We haven't planned them right now, but we'll see what happens," Legend told ET before the "Wild" video was released. "You spend enough time together, you never know." Legend said Teigen was also very excited about the new video, which was directed by Nabil Elderkin in Mexico. He said she just shared a preview clip without even asking. "I'm excited that she's excited and so many of our fans have reached out and told us how excited they are," Legend told ET, later noting that the video's concept is about "being passionate about someone that you love."

During a live chat on YouTube, the couple hinted "Wild" was like a follow-up to "All of Me," which was recorded before the couple married. “We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles," Teigen said, adding that the new video chronicles "our family's growth" and was a "next chapter."