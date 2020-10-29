Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media With Sweet Video Alongside Daughter Luna

✖

Nearly four weeks after she and husband John Legend tragically suffered the loss of their third child, Chrissy Teigen has officially returned to social media. The supermodel and cookbook author made her return to social media on Tuesday, sharing several videos of herself and 4-year-old daughter Luna having a little fun in the kitchen.

Shared to her Instagram Story, Teigen, Luna, and another friend were seen sharing a few cooking tips as they made up some pancakes, with Teigen showing fans that she had spelled out her daughter's name in pancakes. She also showed off the toddler's lion-shaped food. Later in the day, according to Marie Claire, she also shared a video of herself and Luna in disguise as "Janine and Poofball," with the two wearing silly glasses as she joked, "you will never recognize us now."

In another story, showing off some sizzling vegetables, Teigen said that she's "missed posting my cookbook journey" and that she is "so incredibly proud — it will absolutely be my best ever." Teigen went on to write, "I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys. I'm back!"

Teigen's social media return came just hours after she reflected on her pregnancy loss, which she described as "utter and complete sadness" in a heartbreaking essay on Medium. In the essay, Teigen revealed that she was diagnosed with "partial placenta abruption" and had been 20 weeks into her pregnancy when he had an epidural and was induced. After several days in the hospital, doctors told Teigen and her husband that it was "time to say goodbye" to their son, whom they had named Jack.

"People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart," she wrote. "A hole was certainly made, but it was filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn't feel empty, this space. It feels full."

Teigen wrote that she decided to open up about her experience "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life." She also thanked her fans for the outpouring of love and support they have shown.

Legend and Teigen married in 2013 and are parents to Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. They announced in August that they were expecting their third child together via Legend's music video for "Wild." The couple shared that they had suffered a miscarriage in late September.