Chrissy Teigen Shares Poolside Baby Bump Update

Chrissy Teigen is currently expecting her third child with her husband, John Legend. On Monday, Teigen shared an update about her pregnancy. In true Teigen fashion, she did so with a little dose of humor.

The model posted a photo of herself posing in a bikini while she spent some time by the pool. Alongside the image, she referenced how some have mentioned how it feels as though "she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr." In response to all of that talk, Teigen wrote, "how do you think I feel thank u." Journalist Yashar Ali acknowledged how this is a common theme with Teigen's pregnancies, as he wrote, "This happens every time with your pregnancies. It's like people lose concept of time."

Teigen announced that she was expecting her third child in August. She and Legend share a daughter, Luna, 6, and a son, Miles, 4. When she announced her pregnancy, she opened up about how the exciting news came almost two years after she lost her son, Jack. At the time, she shared two photos of her baby bump, which she captioned, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again." Teigen continued, "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'Ok if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she went on to write. "Ok phew, it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!" Her announcement came several months after she opened up about going through the IVF process. In February, she posted photos on her Instagram Story of IVF injectables.

She later shared a message about the process and urged the pregnancy speculation to stop until she actually had some positive news to share. Teigen wrote, "I honestly don't mind the shots...they make me feel like a doctor/chemist...but the bloating is a b—, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"