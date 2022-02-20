Chrissy Teigen Makes Strong Decision on Family After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen has always been transparent about her life, and the model and television personality revealed to her Instagram followers over the weekend that she was beginning IVF treatments again. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have two children, Luna and Miles, and she was very honest about the stillbirth that she suffered in 2020. Teigen shared a photo of the IVF Injectable medication to her stories on Saturday, writing “here we go again” along with an emoji egg and a crying uterus animation.

Teigen clarified her Instagram story with a post on her grid explaining her decision. Teigen shared a photo of herself working out In her beach front living room and wrote a lengthy caption detailing her motherhood journey. “hiiii,” Teigen wrote. “I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist,” Teigen continued. “But the bloating is a b—-, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Teigen used the post to ask her followers to stop speculating about her pregnancy in the comments, pointing out that that kind of discussion can be invasive and hurtful. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant,” Teigen concluded. “I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

Teigen revealed in a recent interview that she and her family travel with her late son Jack‘s ashes. Teigen lost baby Jack after she was hospitalized in September 2020 during her pregnancy. In October, a year after her miscarriage, Teigen held a memorial service, alongside Legend and their children. Teigen told Scary Mommy they never shied away from explaining to their children what happened to Jack, and they often remind her not to “forget baby Jack” when they have to travel.

“At school when they draw things, they draw him as an angel,” Teigen said of Luna and Miles. They talk about Jack “a lot,” and their family has “felt comfortable” with Jack always around. That’s because they often travel with his ashes. “Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, ‘Don’t forget baby Jack,’” Teigen explained. “And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we’re going, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.’ This might sound crazy to people, but they’ll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it.”