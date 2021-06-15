Chris Pratt Opens up About How Son Jack Gets Along With Baby Sister Lyla

✖

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020, and the actor is also dad to 8-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pratt opened up about the relationship between his two kids, sharing that Jack is a "great" big brother to baby Lyla.

"Both their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be 9 and she'll be a year old," Pratt said. "He's really great with her." He added that Lyla "always wants to pull [Jack's] glasses off his face and he's very patient with her." "You know, he's a great big brother," the proud dad said, adding that Jack "just loves" his sister and is "so gentle and sweet." Pratt's interview was promoting his new film The Tomorrow War, in which he plays a former Delta Force soldier and father of a young daughter who must travel forward in time to help save the world.

A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger

"I have a daughter now, and so for playing a girl dad, it helped that I am a girl dad," he mused. "Parent and child relationships are a big focus in this film, as well as redemption and second chances, and so all that stuff really, really resonated with me."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced Lyla's birth in August with matching photos of the newborn's tiny hand being held by her parents' hands. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," they shared. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Pratt praised Schwarzenegger for giving birth during the pandemic. "I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough," he said. "But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."

In December, the Jurassic World star celebrated his wife's birthday with a collage of photos including a shot of Schwarzenegger with Lyla, whose head was covered by a photo of Santa. "Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life," Pratt wrote. "I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you."