Chris Daughtry and Wife Deanna Send Message to Fans in Wake of Daughter’s Death

Singer Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, thanked fans for their support and outreach in the months since Deanna’s daughter Hannah Price died. Hannah passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, at 25 years old. Deanna has shared the challenges she faced raising a daughter with mental illness in her most recent Instagram posts, prompting an outpouring of love from her followers.

“Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends, and Daughtry fans for their kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” the Daughtrys wrote in a statement published on Deanna’s Instagram page last week. “Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support. Sincerely, Chris & Deanna.”

In the accompanying caption, Deanna wrote about the challenges of moving forward after experiencing such a tragedy. “I’m accepting Hannah is gone, I’m accepting that the world isn’t going to stop for me and I’m accepting where I am in this process at this moment,” Deanna wrote. “Some days I will want to share lighthearted moments and other days I may want to share deep thoughts [and] feelings. I accept that as well. I hope you all will too.”

In the end, Deanna sent a “special thank you” to everyone who has supported them. “You all are so good at loving and understanding us and accepting us,” she wrote. “I really hope you know how much we love and appreciate you even though we may not be as good at it as you guys are. Love you so much! Thank you!”

About three months after Price’s death, the Daughtrys issued a statement to share the findings authorities made during their investigation. On the morning of Nov. 12, she called her family to say she was “in fear of her life” and her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and took her car. They called the police to request a wellness check, and the responding officers said she was ok. However, when her boyfriend arrived at home, he found her handing and called 911. The Fentress County, Tennessee district attorney and sheriff’s office and the Knoxville Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Price’s cause of death was “suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics.” They found no evidence of foul play.

The Daughtrys said Price struggled with mental illness and sought therapy throughout her life. “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships,” they said in January. “Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.” They had plans for Price to seek further treatment and move closer to her family.

At the end of their statement, the Daughtry family offered information to anyone experiencing mental health or addiction problems. They provided resources from the CDC, the Trevor Project, Bring Change to Mind, and The Hotline.org.

Although the Daughtry family said their January statement would be their last comment on Price’s death, Deanna recently returned to Instagram last week to share her feelings about losing her daughter and raise awareness of mental health. “I wanted to just run and save her and for a while, that is what I did and she didn’t get better,” she wrote on Feb. 13. “When I learned to set better boundaries and to let her experience ALL the consequences of her actions she still didn’t get better. Now she’s gone and there is nothing more I can do. The fact is my beautiful girl needed to choose to get better it was always in her hands.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.