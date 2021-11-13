Chris Daughtry’s Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25

Chris Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, has died suddenly. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, according to his website. As a result of this tragic loss, he has since postponed upcoming tour dates.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” a rep for Daughtry told PEOPLE. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hannah and her brother, Giffin, 23, are Deanna Daughtry’s children from a previous relationship. Daughtry and Deanna, who married in November 2000, are also parents to 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.