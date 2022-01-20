Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter Hannah Price’s Cause of Death Released

Singer Chris Daughtry and his wife, Deanna Daughtry, released more details on the death of Deanna’s daughter, Hannah Price. An investigation by Tennessee officials confirmed that Price took her own life on Nov. 12, 2021. She was 25.

On the morning of Nov. 12, Price called her family to report she was “in fear of her life,” the Daughtry family said in their final statement on Price’s death. Her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and took her car, she told her parents. They called the Fentress County Police Department to request a wellness check. At around 12:45 p.m. that day, officers spoke with Price and “determined she was OK,” the statement reads. They left without incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later that day, her boyfriend found her hanging and called 911. Price was pronounced dead at the scene. Following an examination by the Fentress County district attorney and sheriff’s office, and the Knoxville Medical Examiner’s Office, they “determined her official cause of death as suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics.” They found no evidence of foul play.

In their statement, the Daughtry family said Price struggled with mental illness and sought help at therapy and treatment centers throughout her life. “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships,” they said. “Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face.”

“We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track,” the Daughtry family said. “We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the Daughtry family continued. “We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.”

At the end of their statement, the Daughtry family also provided links to information for anyone experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems. “Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor,” they noted. The CDC has a list of mental health tools and resources available here. The Trevor Project, Bring Chance To Mind, and TheHotline.org also provide resources.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.