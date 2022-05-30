Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Share Sweet Photos With Son Dylan in Honor of Major Milestone

✖

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared some sweet photos with their son Dylan, in honor of a major milestone. On Sunday, the loving parents posted some photos on Instagram of Dylan's college graduation. The 21-year-old got his diploma from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

In a post, Zeta-Jones wrote, "Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words." In his post, Douglas added, "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" Many of the couple's fans and followers have commented on the posts, offering their own well-wishes to the new graduate. "Congratulations to your son !!! He has a great future ahead of him. And a beautiful picture of you two," one of Zeta-Jones' followers wrote. "Nothing like seeing our kids go after and achieve their dreams. Congrats to all," someone else wrote on Douglas' post.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000. They share two children: Dylan, in August 2000; and a daughter, Carys Zeta, who was born in April 2003. Notably, back in 2018 Zeta-Jones sat down with Hoda Kotb on the Today show and spoke about her and Douglas' relationship and family dynamic, in the wake of sexual assault allegations against her husband, which he strongly denied.

"Both Michael and I have a very open relationship," the Ocean's Twelve actress said. "When you have kids that didn't ask to be born into a world where it's scrutinized or looked into. You've got to be open and honest and share things that probably people at the drugstore wouldn't share over the counter." "We share everything around the table,"

Zeta-Jones later added. "I'm a big, European, kind of family girl and so everything is shared around the table: issues with my daughter if she's feeling insecure – she's a teenager and girls can be mean — and my son just going off to college, what that is for him, what it is for me because I never let on how I much I miss him terribly because he's having such a great time. So all of these conversations get around the table and so then I think you clear the air and everyone knows what's going on, there's no surprises."