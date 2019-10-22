Michael Douglas Posts Bizarre ‘Bonding Experience’ Photo With Son as They Both Pee in the Bushes

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 19-year-old son, Dylan Douglas, may technically be a grown adult, but that’s not stopping the father-son duo from a little bonding time. Douglas, 75, shared an Instagram photo of the two of them standing side by side in the bushes and relieving themselves, calling it a “bonding experience.”
“Bonding experience with my son @dylan__douglas,” the Basic Instinct actor captioned the funny photo, which had racked up more than 15,000 likes in just under a day.
Many of Douglas’ 323,000 followers took to the comments section to laugh at the photo, leaving lots of crying laughing emojis.
“Top tip. Don’t pee into the wind,” one Instagram user wrote.
“Love it!” another wrote.
“That is SO sweet!!” another joked.
“I wonder who took this,” Zeta-Jones, 50, commented with a thinking-face emoji.
Zeta-Jones also recently shared a funny photo of Dylan during a visit to Brown University on Friday. After posting several photos on the Providence, Rhode Island, campus, she posted a hilarious photo of Dylan’s twisted-up toothpaste tube. “I think my son needs a new tube of toothpaste,” she wrote. “College life.”
The two also posed for a cute selfie outside a brick building in which she wore round sunglasses, a black jacket and a scarf. “On campus with my boy Dylan,” she wrote.
Last summer, Zeta-Jones posted a touching video documenting the moment when the whole family, including Dylan’s 16-year-old sister Carys, dropped off Dylan at Brown.
“Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life,” Zeta-Jones wrote at the time.
Earlier this month, Douglas told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show about Dylan’s “daredevil” tendencies after the comedian shared a clip of him diving off of a high cliff into water.
“He does all kinds of things like this,” DeGeneres said, showing another photo of Dylan skydiving.
“He just did a skydiving thing,” Douglas replied. “But I remember that age. It’s a hormonal thing, I think, for boys, testing yourself … I just think it — you know, what I did not like is he was the first one to jump.”
“I said, ‘Don’t be the first one to jump!’” The Kominksy Method actor continued. “Let a couple other people go off first to test it … So I said, ‘Okay, just don’t be first!’”
