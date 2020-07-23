Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys Is the 'Spitting Image' of Her Mother in New Photo

✖

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently shared a photo on Instagram that shows what a striking resemblance she has with her daughter, Carys. Back on Saturday, the Chicago star posted a serene photo of her 17-year-old daughter.

"My girl, in the garden," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption, with the commenters flooding in to point out that she was the "spitting image" of her mother. Back in April, the actor and husband Michael Douglas both shared tributes to their daughter to commemorate her birthday. While Douglas shared a collage of photos, while Zeta-Jones shared a video. In the video, there are different moments of their daughter from family vacations to backyard adventures. "What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless," she wrote at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jul 18, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

Earlier that month, Zeta-Jones took to the platform once again to show everyone how she'd been handling quarantining in the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems as though some aren't catching on. In the caption, she emulated Shakira and her performance in her "Hips Don't Lie" video, but those playing charades with her didn't seem to get it. "Charades gone wrong? I was Shakira, hips don't lie!! Genius! No one got it."

Both Carys and her brother Dylan have grown up with celebrity parents, but they made sure they stayed grounded despite that fact. Zeta-Jones and her daughter opened up to Vanity Fair about her upbringing in a house with two famous parents, and how her mother chooses to parent her kids. "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary," Carys said. Zeta-Jones added that "there's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners," and made sure she avoided that pitfall. "I drilled it into them like boot camp. She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she's not doing it to me."

In February, Zeta-Jones also used Instagram to pay tribute to her father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, who had passed away at the age of 103. "To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already," she wrote in the caption, adding simply, "Sleep tight.."