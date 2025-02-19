Cassie Ventura Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Cassie Ventura is adding another member to her family! The “Me & U” singer, who uses her first name professionally, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19 that she is pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine.

Cassie, 38, shared black-and-white photos on Instagram of her showing off her baby bump in shots with Fine, 31, and their two daughters — Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. Captioning the post with a pregnant woman emoji, blue heart and the number three, Cassie kept her maternity look casual in a bra, open shirt and jeans.

In some of the photos, Frankie and Sunny sit in front of their mom smiling wide in matching dresses. In others, they kiss her growing belly, while Fine jumps in for a couple of full family shots. Fine, who tied the knot with Cassie in 2019, commented a series of heart emojis underneath the announcement, reposting one of the photos on his own profile with the caption, “Best gift I could ask for.”

Cassie and Fine first met at the gym, the “Long Way 2 Go” singer revealed to Vogue two months after their August 2019 wedding. Frankie was born in December 2019, followed soon after by sister Sunny, who was born in March 2021.

Cassie’s pregnancy announcement comes a year after she settled her bombshell lawsuit against ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she dated on and off from 2007 to 2018. Cassie sued the music mogul, 55, for abuse, violence and sex trafficking in November 2023, with her lawsuit kicking off numerous similar legal actions against the rapper.

Combs denied Cassie’s claims but settled the suit and offered a public apology in May 2024 after CNN released video footage from 2016 of the rapper attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.

Fine stood behind his wife throughout the legal process, writing on Instagram after the footage was released, “Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Men who hurt women hate women.”

Diddy is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 2024 arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.