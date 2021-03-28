Cassie Gives Birth to Baby Daughter Sonny Cinco With Husband Alex Fine

✖

Singer Cassie Ventura welcomed her second daughter with husband Alex Fine on March 22 and shared the good news on Instagram. "On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22 am our hearts got bigger," the "Me & U" singer wrote. "Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!" Ventura married Fine following her split from Diddy in 2018.

Fine, a personal trainer, also shared a tribute to "The Fine Girls" on his Instagram account. He also wrote a heartfelt letter to his two young daughters. "Letter to my Daughters Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine:

I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love," he wrote. "I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people."

"Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing," he continued. "I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better. I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da."

The couple married in an intimate Malibu ceremony in August 2019, and their first daughter, Frankie was born later that year. Fine wrote a similarly effusive Instagram post when Frankie was born. "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," he wrote. "I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love."