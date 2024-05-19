Cassie's Lawyer Responds to Diddy's Apology After Abuse Video Leak

Cassie, real name Cassie Ventura's, legal team isn't buying Diddy's apology video. Two days after the violent video from 2016 was released in which Diddy, real name Sean Combs, is seen chasing after his ex before punching her to the ground, kicking her, throwing vases at her, and dragging her through a hotel hallway, he says he has regrets.

"I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses," he said via Instagram. "I take full commitment for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I've been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

But Ventura's lawyer is calling BS. "Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a Sunday, May 19, statement to Us Weekly. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Initially, the hip-hop mogul denied Ventura's claims after her bombshell lawsuit dropped in November 2023. The two dated from 2007-2018. After Ventura's lawsuit, several other women, and men, claim forward with similar allegations. He issued an Instagram statement that read as follows:

"Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and the truth."

Days before the video was released, he posted a meme that read: "Time tells truth." Less than 24 hours after Ventura's $30 million lawsuit was leaked, Diddy settled for an undisclosed amount.