Singer Cassie Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Husband Alex Fine Following Diddy Breakup

Congratulations are in order for singer Cassie Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine. On Monday, the couple, who married in September, welcomed their first child together, officially making them a family of three. Although Ventura nor Fine have confirmed the news themselves, TMZ reports that the singer gave birth to a healthy baby girl, whom they named Frankie, at a Los Angeles County hospital. The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

The couple had announced in June, just months after going public with their relationship following Ventura’s split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, that they were expecting their first child together.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” Venture captioned a sweet photo of herself and her bull rider and personal trainer boyfriend. “”Love You Always & ForeveR.”

Making the announcement on his own account, Fine shared a touching message to his baby girl.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love.”

In a separate post, Fine also penned a message to his then fiancé, writing that he “will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you.”

“I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you,” he wrote. “I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.”

Just three months after announcing news of their little one on the way, Ventura and Fine tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Malibu, California. Director Kevin Ferg, who officiated the nuptials, confirmed their marriage on Instagram.

The couple had first gone public with their relationship in December of 2018 when Ventura shared a photo of herself kissing Fine. They then became engaged in August of 2019.