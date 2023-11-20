Sean 'Diddy' Combs Quickly Settles Lawsuit From Ex Cassie After Sexual Abuse and Assault Claims

Only one day after filing the lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, singer Cassie has settled with the rap mogul and brought the case to a close. According to CBS News, Diddy's representatives and legal team spoke out on the decision and made sure to note it was not an admission of guilt.

"Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims," the statement reads. "He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Sean #Diddy Combs Accused of Sexual Assault and Abuse in Lawsuit By Singer #Cassiehttps://t.co/Pz5qsGGNKC — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 17, 2023

The details of the settlement were not disclosed, but the speed caught a lot of attention. Cassie, real name Casandra Ventura, released a statement confirming the decision. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Ventura said.

Diddy also released a statement of his own, echoing his lawyer's statement minus the distancing from any apology. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Diddy said. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Before the lawsuit was settled, Ventura's lawsuit and the details it brought with it were shocking to many and confirmed to others. In the complaint, Ventura said Combs was a "vicious, cruel, and controlling man" who "asserted complete control over Ms. Ventura's personal and professional life" during their time together from 2007 until 2018. The rap mogul met the singer in 2005 when she was only 19, signing her to the label and eventually growing closer to her.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura told CBS News in a statement. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

The lawsuit alleged that Combs had raped Ventura after she had tried to leave him, and would assault her with punches and kicks "resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding." One of the wilder claims is that Diddy allegedly had rapper Kid Cudi's car explode after he discovered there was a romantic interest in Ventura. Combs' team responded claiming it was an attempt at blackmail for $30 million and denying the allegations.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," Diddy's lawyer Ben Brafman told CBS News. "For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."