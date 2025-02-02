Diddy Hospitalized Amid Jail Stay

Sean “Diddy” Combs spent the latter half of this week in the hospital. TMZ reports the disgraced hip hop mogul was admitted to a New York hospital on Jan. 30 for knee pain. He’s been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center since September 2024 as he awaits trial for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The NY Post reports Diddy was at the hospital for a medical scan (MRI) because his “knee was bothering him.” He reportedly has a long history of knee pain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His attorney told TMZ in a statement: “I cannot comment on anything related to prisoner movements. Also, I’m not commenting on anything related to possible medical issues.”

Diddy has been in the news nonstop since his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s bombshell sex trafficking and rape lawsuit was filed and made public in November 2023. In the more than decade long romantic relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, she was subjected to verbal, emotional, physical and financial abuse – as well as forced to engage in sexual acts with Diddy and male escorts that were filmed without her consent.

She also alleged Diddy supplied her with cocktails of drugs and alcohol and whenever she objected, she was viciously beaten. Diddy denied the allegations but settled the $30 million lawsuit within 24 hours. A hotel surveillance video corroborating Cassie’s claims of physical violence was leaked in May 2024, showing the Sean John founder dragging, punching, kicking, and throwing objects at the singer as she tried to flee.

Since then, dozens of lawsuits with similar claims have been filed against him, including from former Danity Kane and Dirty Money member, Dawn Richard. His trial is expected to begin this Spring.

Diddy has since lost major deals and partnerships. The music industry, for the most part, has gone silent as many of his peers have distanced themselves from him. Diddy claims many of the claims are simply money grabs.