Cassie, Diddy’s Ex, and Alex Fine Get Married

Wedding bells were ringing for singer Cassie Ventura and her fiancé, Alex Fine. The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, married in Malibu, California on Wednesday, Sept. 25, director Kevin Ferg, who officiated the nuptials confirmed on Instagram. Ferg shared a photo from the big day to his account, showing the newlyweds holding hands amid a sunny backdrop.

“By the power vested in me….[Alex Fine] n [Cassie],” he captioned the snapshot, the only one to be shared so far from the ceremony. “Long may you ride!”

For the occasion, Ventura donned an off-the-shoulder ivory gown, which she paired with a lace veil. Meanwhile, her now-husband wore a classic black tux.

News of the couple’s marriage was greeted with rounds of applause of fans, many of whom sent congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations!!” one person commented on Ferg’s post. “This love story is everything!!”

“Private and sentimental. Perfect,” wrote another.

“Absolutely beautiful!!!” a third added. “Congratulations on your new journey!!”

Just months after her split from Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom Ventura had dated from 2012 until 2018, the “Me & U” singer, 33, made her relationship with Fine Instagram official in late December of 2018. In August of this year, the couple announced that they had become engaged, sharing a video set to “Forever Mine” by the O’Jays showing Fine riding in on a horse to where Ventura was waiting under flower letters that read “C&A.”

“This moment will always be so special to me,” Fine captioned a photo of the sunset proposal. “I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! [Mrs. Fine].”

“I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Ventura captioned a similar image.

At the time, TMZ reported that the couple had obtained a marriage license days before they confirmed their engagement.

While the couple adjust to married life, they are also getting ready to make another big adjustment. In June, they announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine announced the news with a message for his child. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love.”

Although they had a tumultuous breakup, Ventura’s ex reacted to the news with excitement, writing, “Congratulations [Cassie] and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E.”