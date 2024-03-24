Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Reveal Welcoming Baby No. 2

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are officially a family of four. In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their son, Cardinal. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!" the duo continued. "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours."

After tying the knot in 2015, Diaz and Madden welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019 via surrogate. They have kept her away from the public eye and social media, and it sounds like they will be doing the same for little Cardinal. Even posting pictures of just the two of them, they don't do that often, proving that even in the limelight, it's still possible to have a private life, and it's for the greatest reason.

It seems like this new addition has been a long time coming for the pair. In 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Diaz and Madden "have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now." They also added that actress and musician "would love to have a son." Their wishes came true, as not only does 4-year-old Raddix have a sibling, but they now have a son, and this is just the beginning for the happy family.

Although Cameron Diaz's last movie was in 2014, she has been in the midst of making her big comeback, and now she can enjoy it even more with her son. Last year, Diaz was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Jamie Foxx, but production ran into several problems. While those issues seemed like it would delay the film, the movie is still on track to release sometime later this year. People even reported in January that Diaz and Foxx were filming again following Foxx's medical emergency.

As for Benji Madden, the Good Charlotte guitarist and vocalist has remained busy on the music side and also co-founded the streaming platform Veeps in 2017 with brother and bandmate Joel. It's going to be exciting to see what both Diaz and Madden do next, especially since they will have a new little one to worry about. If either of them have to go on break from their respective careers again, it will definitely be for a good reason.