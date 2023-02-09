See Cameron Diaz on Set With Jamie Foxx as Actress Comes out of Retirement

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement for a new movie with Jamie Foxx, and now we have our first look at the actress from the film's set. In a photo published by Entertainment Tonight, Diaz is seen rocking a sleek black suit, while Foxx sports a fancy tux. Details about the film are being kept heavily under wraps, but we know it co-stars Glenn Close and Andrew Scott (Fleabag), and it set to be released on Netflix sometime this year.

Diaz has not starred in a film since 2012 when she appeared opposite Foxx in a remake of Annie. The actress has essentially retired from Hollywood after that, with a source telling ET in 2020 that the actress was being "selective" with acting projects at the moment. "Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby, Raddix," the source said at the time. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break." The insider then added that Diaz "loves being a mother" and "plans to be selective" regarding "any projects she considers for the future." The source said that "for now it's all about family" to Diaz.

Cameron Diaz is putting in some work, and looking elegant while she's at it.https://t.co/QhFy3VXZfh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 9, 2023

In April 2020, Diax spoke with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power during an Instagram Live stream, and gushed that being a mom was the "best, best, best part" about her life. "I love being a mother," she exclaimed. "I'm so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever, and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj, and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it." She then went on to share that transitioning to quarantining for the coronavirus outbreak was not too difficult as she's "kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because" of life with the baby.

"So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," she said, adding that one thing she does miss is being "able to have...friends over all the time." Diaz continued, "Now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking." Diaz then went on to say that she likes to have a glass of wine every night to help her "wind down for the day." She also shared that the family has a nightly ritual with their new bundle of joy, and praised her husband. "After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good," she said, per ET.