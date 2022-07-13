Cameron Diaz Reportedly Looking to Expand Her Family With Benji Madden

Are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden looking to expand their family? That certainly seems to be the case based on a new report from Us Weekly. The publication reported that Diaz and Madden are interested in giving their 2-year-old daughter Raddix a sibling.

"Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now," a source said. "Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn't need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter." The same insider added that if Diaz and Madden decide to expand their family, they would love to have a son.

"They would love a boy, of course, but just want a healthy baby," they explained. "The surrogacy with their daughter was something they had a lot of doubts about going in. It turned out to be the best thing they ever did." Diaz and Madden announced the birth of their daughter Raddix in December 2019. At the time, they shared the surprise news via Instagram by posting a statement about their daughter's arrival.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," they wrote. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon]." Even though they are staying mum as it relates to their daughter, Diaz did open up about motherhood in February 2021.

While appearing on SiriusXM's Quarantined With Bruce, the Annie star said that being a wife and a mother has been the most "fulfilling part" of her life thus far. She explained, "I waited for this … so I didn't have any distractions." Diaz continued, "Like, I can't imagine [working right now]. As a mother with my child, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours, of my time away from her — I just couldn't." The actor may have taken a step back from the acting world, but it was recently announced that she was going to appear in a new project for Netflix alongside Jamie Foxx, marking her first acting role since 2014.