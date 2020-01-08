Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Reportedly Welcomed Daughter Raddix Via Surrogate

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden reportedly welcomed their first child together, daughter Raddix, via surrogate, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly. After the couple surprised fans with the birth announcement last week, speculation swirled regarding how the little one made her entrance into the world, as the couple had not previously announced that they were expecting.

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” the source explained. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

At this time, Diaz and Madden, who tied the knot in 2015, have not commented any further regarding the birth of their daughter, though Diaz had been pictured in November enjoying lunch in Los Angeles with no visible baby bump, according to the Daily Mail, leading some to believe the couple had either adopted or used a surrogate.

“Was she actually pregnant or did they use a surrogate? Cameron Diaz really knows how to keep a secret huh!” asked one person on social media at the time.

“Wait but was Cameron Diaz pregnant or was it a surrogate??” added another.

According to a source who had previously spoken to Us Weekly, the couple had been trying to get pregnant for years, though they had been experiencing difficulties. Diaz and Madden had reportedly tried IVF, acupuncture, and supplements to conceive.

“[They] would love to have a baby, and it just hasn’t worked out,” the source claimed at the time. “It’s been a long, hard struggle with many ups and downs. Cameron would love more than anything to be a mom.”

“They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up,” the source added. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe there will be a happy ending.”

Now, following the birth of their daughter, the couple is enjoying life as new parents and have “adapted beautifully.”

“They’re so great with kids and will be incredibly fun and loving parents Cameron’s very close with all her nieces and nephews,” the source said, adding that the couple — along with Benji’s brother, Joel Madden, and his wife Nicole Richie — plan to “really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.”