ABC Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Karla Souza is officially a mom of three. The actress, best known for ABC shows How to Get Away with Murder and recently-canceled Home Economics, shared on Instagram that she has given birth to daughter Giulia after "a marathon of 33 hours of labor that stopped and started more times than a film production during Covid." She also said that the doctor and epidural didn't make it in time.

She thanked her doctor, doula, and her husband of almost 10 years, Marshall Trenkmann. After appearing at the International Emmy Awards in November, she was seemingly sporting a baby bump but hadn't yet broken the news of her pregnancy. Not long after, she appeared as a guest writer for Vogue México y Latinoamérica, where she "openly" confirmed that she was expecting. She had shown off her growing and glowing bump a few times on her Instagram after the confirmation, both in photoshoots and family celebrations for the holidays.

Souza and Trenkmann previously welcomed daughter Gianna in April 2018 and son Luka in June 2020. She had hid her first two pregnancies for the entire nine months, but in her guest article, she shared she wanted to be more open due to "self-image problems and internal struggles against beauty standards" as well as the fact that industry doesn't give a lot of work to pregnant women. She wanted to speak out and "contribute to a change."

According to Karla Souza's IMDb, she has three upcoming projects, but it will very likely still be a while until she goes back to work. It's unknown if she was filming while pregnant or at least closer to the end of her pregnancy. But either way, even despite Home Economics' cancellation and a new baby, Souza won't be staying away from the screen for very long.

After 33 hours of labor, one would hope that Souza doesn't go back to work so soon and just rests. It might have been a long time waiting for her little bundle of joy to be welcomed into the world, but the wait and pain was definitely worth it. Plus it is something she can hold over her daughter's head when she's older when she wants something, which would be pretty hilarious. It seems like Souza is as happy as ever, of course, and their family of four has finally become a family of five.