HBO Actress Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Daisy May Cooper is expanding her family once again. The Sun reports that the English actor and writer, best known for the BBC Three series This Country and HBO's Avenue 5, is pregnant with her third child. News comes after she moved in with her boyfriend, Ant, last year. This will be the first child for the couple. Cooper is also Mom to 5-year-old Pip and 3-year-old Jack, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Will Weston.

"Daisy is pregnant and is really excited to become a mum for the third time with her new partner," a source exclusively told the outlet. "The pair have been going strong, so the addition of a baby will only bring them closer together. Daisy is currently very happy and becoming a mum again is what she is focusing on right now. She was living in the Cotswolds and ready to start this new chapter."

Cooper and Ant started going out after they matched on Hinge and even appeared at the BAFTAs together. After only nine months of dating, the two had moved in together. An insider had shared, "Daisy is head over heels with her new man and has really enjoyed getting to know him away from the spotlight." They continued, "Most of the time they lead a very ordinary life together and left fans gobsmacked when they showed up at boot sale together recently. He gets on really well with Daisy's dad Paul and seems to be a really calming influence on Daisy after a hectic time following the breakdown of her marriage."

In September 2019, the actress wed long-term partner Will Weston, welcoming their daughter in 2018 and their son in 2020, who is named in honor of Daisy May Cooper's late friend and This Country co-star Michael Sleggs, who died from heart failure in 2019. In July 2021, the couple had separated, only 10 months after Jack was born. It seems like Cooper is as happy as ever right now with her new beau and soon-to-be father of her new baby.

Other than the second season of Hulu and BBC One series Am I Being Unreasonable?, Cooper doesn't seem to have any other upcoming projects. With her new bundle of joy coming in a few short months, it will definitely be easier for her to prepare without having to focus on so much. Not to mention the fact that she will be very busy with the baby after he or she is born.