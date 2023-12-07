Brittany Mahomes Reveals Son Bronze Was Rushed to the ER in 'Terrifying' Health Scare

Brittany Mahomes is opening up about a scary situation that happened to her son. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently spoke to PEOPLE about how her son Bonze was rushed to the hospital due to an allergic reaction.

"We recently found out my son Bronze has a severe peanut allergy, which led to a scary trip to the ER. It was one of the most terrifying days of my life," she said. "Fortunately, he was okay, but I've had to cope with this new way of living and ensure my family is safe inside the home and out."

Brittany Mahomes also talked about her daughter Sterling's allergies. She said, "We've been aware of Sterling's allergies since she was an infant. We've been learning more along the major childhood milestones and are so grateful to continue to discover helpful resources along the way."

Mahomes, who is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has partnered up with OWYN to raise awareness of food allergies. "We've certainly become more aware of what products we bring into the household. OWYN has been a huge help by providing my family with clean, delicious protein shakes that I know are safe to be around our kids," she says. "I want Sterling and Bronze to grow up having a healthy relationship with food, and my goal as a mom is to ensure they feel safe and informed in case of emergency. We are learning so much."

As Mahomes is looking out for her children's health, she is enjoying supporting Patrick and the Chiefs. She has been seen attending Chiefs games with Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift recently spoke to Time about how she began dating the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."