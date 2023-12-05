Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photo With Taylor Swift at Chiefs-Packers Game

Brittany Mahomes is enjoying spending time with Taylor Swift. The wife of Kansas City Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to Instagram to post a photo of her with Swift and their friend Lyndsay Bell, whose husband is Chiefs tight end Blake Bell. The group was at Lambeau Field for the Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game, and Brittany wrote "GAMEDAYS" in the caption. She added two other photos in the carousel to show fans what gamedays are like for her.

On Friday, Brittany and Patrick attended the Chiefs holiday party. It was reported that Travis Kelce was there with Swift as the two have been dating for the last few months. According to PEOPLE, the party took place at a pop-up bar called Miracle Kansas City, and one person who was there said, "Hung out with Taylor Swift here last night and by hanging out I mean she was there and so were we."

🏈| Taylor with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell at Lambeau Field this weekend pic.twitter.com/t7vd5LRLF0 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 5, 2023

The bad news for Brittany and Swift is the Chiefs lost to the Packers 27-19, and the Chiefs are now 8-4 on the year. After the game, Kelce, who caught four passes for 81 yards, explained how the team lost. "That's a good football team, and they executed better than us, and that's the bottom line," Kelce said while adding the Chiefs have to "keep rallying together and keep just fighting and growing together" to get back in the win column for next week."

Patrick Mahomes also spoke to reporters about the game and was asked about the questionable officiating. "It is what it is," he said. "Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they're letting guys play. I'm kind of about that. I'd rather you let the guys play and let the guys win it on the field. It's a hard job, man. "When we're in that situation, I can't be wanting a flag. I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates."

The Chiefs are looking to win their second consecutive Super Bowl title and be the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back championships. They will look to get back on track on Sunday, Dec. 10, when they take on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.