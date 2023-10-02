Brittany Mahomes Joins Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and More for Girls Night Out

Brittany Mahomes got to spend time with some big stars this past weekend. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner for a dinner at Emilio's Ballato in New York, per Entertainment Tonight. The group reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

"They entered via a private side entrance on Mott Street," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They were then escorted into the 'preferred' seating room. Everyone is in a great mood and looked like they were ready to have some fun."

The outing came before Swift, Mahomes and Lively attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Swift has attended the last two Chiefs games to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift has not commented on her relationship with the Chiefs tight end, but Kelce sent a message to the 12-time Grammy Award winner last week on the New Heights podcast.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said about Swift's appearance at the game. "That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive." Kelce added: "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end."

Brittany Mahomes is known for attending nearly all the games to support her husband. Her family was documented in the Netflix series Quarterback this past summer, and when she and Patrick were promoting the series, Brittany talked about the added attention she was getting because of her relationship with Patrick.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany told Nate Burleson on CBS Mornings, laughing, per New York Post. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."