Patrick Mahomes Confirms He's Worn Same Pair of Underwear for Every NFL Game

Patrick Mahomes has set the record straight on his underwear rumors. On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on ESPN's ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning and revealed that he wears the same pair of underwear for every game.

"First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I'm not throwin' y'all down, but I have to wear 'em, ya know," Mahomes, 28, said on the broadcast, per PEOPLE. "At the same time, I threw 'em on that first season [and] we had a pretty good season that season,"

Mahomes went on to say that he keeps the underwear clean. "I only wear 'em for game day, though," he said while also noting "they're not too worn down" or "nasty." Mahomes added, "I clean 'em. I wash 'em. Every once in a while, at least. "I mean, if we're on a hot streak, I can't wash 'em, you know? I've gotta just keep it rolling. As long as I'm winning football games, I'll keep the superstition going."

Before the Super Bowl in February, former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne went on the Adam Schefter Podcast to reveal Mahomes' game-day preparations. "He has a baseball background, so he has to have a certain thing each and every day," Henne said. "He comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day. He's been wearing it since I've been part of it."

When asked about the underwear, Henne added, "They're red. I'm not sure if they're Hanes or if they're Lululemon, but it's one or two of those brands, and ever since he comes in the locker room — boom, it's right there. I'll be stretching, and like I said, you just glimpse up, and you're like, 'Damn, kid's wearing them again.'"

It looks like wearing the same underwear has worked for Mahomes. In his career, the 28-year-old quarterback has won two NFL MVP awards, two Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl MVP awards. This year, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 7-2 record and has thrown for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.