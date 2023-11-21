Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Kiss on Sidelines of Chiefs-Eagles Game

Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet moment with his wife Brittany before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. The Chiefs quarterback kissed his wife on the sidelines before he took the field for the Monday Night Football contest. Cameras caught the kiss between the couple, who have been together since they were teenagers.

Unfortunately, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the Eagles 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs now have a record of 7-3 and are in second place in the AFC standings behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles improved their record to 9-1 and have the best record in the NFL.

After the game, Mahomes talked about the loss. "Simple as we just have to get better at the second half," Mahomes said, via the official transcript (per NFL.com). "I mean all season long we haven't played great football in the second half so we have to continue to work. Obviously (we) had a pretty good first half running the football but (we've) got to find a way to finish games offensively."

Despite the loss, Mahomes and the Chiefs are in a good spot regarding their Super Bowl chances. Mahomes has put together a strong start to his career as he has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles while winning the Super Bowl MVP award twice and the NFL MVP award twice. Brittany has been by her husband's side throughout his entire career, and their life as a couple was featured on the Netflix series Quarterback, which premiered over the summer.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany said on CBS Mornings in July when talking about the attention the couple has received, per the New York Post. "And at such a young age. We were in love and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this."

Brittany also talked about the backlash she received on social media. "When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite," she said. "I think the first time I did that it got blown up — and it's like, 'She's crazy, this is too much.'I ultimately learned that you don't have to share everything that you do in your life."