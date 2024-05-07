Chris Hemsworth Named His Son After a Brad Pitt Movie Character

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, named one of their sons after Brad Pitt's 'Legends of the Fall' character.

Chris Hemsworth is not just a big A-list film star, he's also a fan. So much so, that he recently revealed one of his sons is named after a Brad Pitt movie character.

Speaking to Variety, the 40-year-old dad admitted that, when he was growing up, he and his brothers were enamored with Legends of the Fall, an acclaimed 1994 film starring Pitt. "There's never been a more beautiful man on screen," Hemsworth said, speaking about Pitt's character, Tristan Ludlow.

The Thor actor went on to share that he and his wife, Elsa Pataky, would rewatch the movie when she was pregnant with their twin sons: Tristan and Sasha. "Is this not the coolest character in the world?" Hemsworth recalled asking Pataky. "I think one of our kids needs to be named Tristan." Hemsworth later shared that their son Sasha is named after a close friend who is a stuntman.

Hemsworth began dating Pataky — a Spanish model and actress — in early 2010. After dating for less than a year, the two married in December 2010. The couple's oldest child, daughter India Rose, was born in May 2012. Their sons were born two years later, in March 2014. The family currently lives in Byron Bay, New South Wales, in Hemsworth's native Australia.