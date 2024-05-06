Twenty One Pilots Rocker Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Announce Some Huge Baby News

Tyler Joseph's family just got a little bit bigger. The Twenty One Pilots frontman, 35, is a dad of three after welcoming his third child with wife Jenna, a baby boy named Tommy. The musician shared the exciting family news on social media alongside an adorable image of his newborn with his and Jenna's two oldest, daughters Rosie Robert, 4, and Junie Belle, 2.

"Also, jenna had our son. his name is tommy," Joseph announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), though he did not reveal when exactly little Tommy was born or further details. "But like just wait for her to post about it and act all 'no way congrats.'"

Tommy made his entrance into the world just a few months after Joseph and Jenna first hinted on Christmas Day in 2023 that they were set to grow their family. On Instagram, the singer shared a photo of the couple alongside their two daughters, writing in the caption, "Merry christmas from the josephs... all 5 of us ;)." Responding to the post, Joseph's bandmate Josh Dun commented on the subtle clue, asking, "My adoption papers went through?"

The following day, Jenna confirmed the exciting news when she posted another family photo to the platform that showed her and her husband, as well as their two daughters, on the beach. In the image, Joseph could be seen resting his hand on his wife's belly. Other images in the gallery showed Jenna cradling her growing baby bump, with another photo showing her and Joseph wearing Winnie the Pooh-inspired Halloween costume. She went on to reveal her due date in the caption, saying, "Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna +bellybaby April 2024."

Joseph and Jenna tied the knot in March 2015. After announcing during his September 2019 performance at Lollapalooza Berlin that he and Jenna were expecting their first child together, the couple welcomed daughter Rosie Robert in February 2020. Little Junie Belle followed in April 2022.

News of the family's newest addition sparked a flurry of congratulatory posts, with one fan writing, "Omg congratulations!!!" Joseph even revealed the special meaning behind his son's name, telling one person who asked that Tommy is his "great uncle's name."