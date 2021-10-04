Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Poses With Dad Chandler Powell in Her New Favorite Photo

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are loving their lives as parents to their baby daughter Grace Warrior. As the youngest wildlife warrior hit her six-month milestone in early October, her proud mom celebrated the occasion by sharing her new “favourite” photo pf her youngster and Powell.

Marking the special milestone, the 23-year-old conservationist and mom of one took to Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable photo of her beaming husband holding their daughter. For the snapshot, which Irwin took herself, little Grace adorably stuck out her tongue for the camera, with Irwin dubbing the image her “favourite photo.” Powell also shared the photo to his own account, where he wrote that he has “smiled more in this last few months than ever before thanks to you, Grace Warrior.”

Irwin and Powell welcomed baby Grace, whose middle names of Warrior Irwin pay tribute to the late Steve Irwin and his wildlife conservation legacy, on March 25. The little one arrived at 5:52 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches, with Irwin expressing, “there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl.”

In the months since their little one arrived, Irwin and Powell haven’t shied away from documenting their new journey together as parents, including the many new experiences little Grace has had. After donning her first pair of khakis at just a few months old, Grace has already gotten up close and personal with plenty of wildlife, and just days before she turned six-months-old, Powell shared a photo of the youngster “spending time with Daniel the wallaby.” Irwin and Powell have also shared images of Grace with other animals at the Australia Zoo as well, including koalas, and Irwin recently revealed that her daughter seems to have inherited her family’s love of the outdoors.

Irwin and Powell first began dating in 2014 after Powell visited the Australia Zoo with his family from Florida. After sparking romance and entering a long-distance relationship, Powell eventually made the move to Australia, where he joined the Irwin family business at the Australia Zoo. The couple became engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot in March 2020, exactly a year before baby Grace’s birth.