Billie Lourd Emotionally Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher 6 Years After Her Death

It has been six years since the death of beloved actress Carrie Fisher, and her daughter Billie Lourd has taken to social media to share an emotional memorial to her late mother. Remembering her mom, Lourd shared a photo of the two from when she was a little girl, and in it, both are flashing smiles as they sit close to one another. "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," she wrote in the post's caption. "And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life."

Lourd went on to say, "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them. For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. She had been traveling back to the U.S. from Europe, just days earlier, when she reportedly stopped breathing. The actress was hospitalized in Los Angeles and placed on a ventilator. Lourd later confirmed her death in a heartbreaking statement.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," read Lourd's statement, per PEOPLE. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Tragically, just one day after Fisher's death, her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and died. She was 84 years old. Her official cause of death was cited as intracerebral hemorrhage, with hypertension also listed as a contributing factor.