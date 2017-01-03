Billie Lourd Finally Breaks Her Silence on the Deaths of Her Mother Carrie Fisher and Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

Of all the people who’s hearts were broken over the devastating losses of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds last week, none were more shattered than Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter and Reynolds’ granddaughter.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Since their deaths, Lourd has been, understandably, silent. But now she’s broken her silence with a post on Instagram thanking fans, family and friends for their support during this incredibly difficult time, E! News reports.

We continue to hold Lourd and her family in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this terribly sad time.

