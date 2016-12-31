Legendary Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies At 84

(Photo: Twitter / @ET)

Singin’ in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84. The actress was rushed to the hospital on the afternoon of December 28, 2016, after suffering a massive stroke. Debbie was at her son Todd Fisher’s house in Beverly Hills, CA, when she suffered the emergency. Tragically, the event took place only a day after the passing of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds’ death was confirmed by TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reynolds has had an incredible career, which spanned over seven decades. Some of her early successes came in the form of movie musicals, such as Singin’ in the Rain and Bundle of Joy, starring alongside husband Eddie Fisher in the latter. She also had a career as a singer, recording original songs and appearing on stage in many musicals.

Debbie was born Mary Frances Reynolds in El Paso, TX on April 1, 1932. After her family moved to Burbank, CA in 1939, she went on to win the title of “Miss Burbank” at the age of 16, which led to scoring a contract with Warner Bros, causing her to change her name to “Debbie.” Her breakout role came in 1950’s Three Little Words, which scored her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Most Promising Newcomer. Her first leading role came at 19 in Singin’ in the Rain, which launched her career into the stratosphere. She went on to star in films likeThe Affairs of Dobie Gillis, Susan Slept Here, and Tammy and the Bachelor. Later in her career, Reynolds also had prominent roles in Mother, In & Out, and TV’s Will and Grace.

Reynolds was a noted businesswoman and collector of film memorabilia, having amassed many rare items that she had on display in a hotel and casino she owned in Las Vegas, NV. She was formerly the president of The Thalians, an organization devoted to mental health causes that she’d been working with for 56 years. In 2015, she was given the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award and was announced as the recipient of the Academy Awards Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Reynolds has been married to Eddie Fisher, with whom she had children Carrie and Todd, lasting from 1955 to 1959. Reynolds then married millionaire businessman Harry Karl in 1960 to 1973, who unfortunate gambling problems lead to financial issues for the star. Reynolds was also married to Richard Hamlett from 1984 to 1996.

The actress was incredibly active in her career in her final years, continuing to star in films, TV, and stage productions. Following her daughter’s hospitalization for a heart attack on December 23, 2016, Reynolds sporadically took to social media to share updates, photos, and messages for her fans.

Our thoughts go out to Reynolds’ family and friends during their time of grieving.

R.I.P. Mary “Debbie” Frances Reynolds; April 1, 1932 – December 28, 2016

[H/T TMZ]

This article was originally published at www.comicbook.com

Related

Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Suffered Stroke One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

Debbie Reynolds Breaks Silence After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Death

Breaking: Carrie Fisher’s Cardiac Arrest in Hospital Led to Her Death