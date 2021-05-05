Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher on May the 4th

✖

Star Wars fans around the world celebrated May the 4th on Tuesday, including one of the franchise's tiniest viewers, Billie Lourd's son, Kingston. Lourd used her Instagram to share a touching two-photo post that started with a snap of her son wearing a Princess Leia-inspired knit hat and watching one of the Star Wars films playing on a laptop.

On the screen was Carrie Fisher, Lourd's late mom who starred as Princess Leia in the sci-fi trilogy. The second photo was a snap of baby Kingston's onesie, which featured a drawing of Fisher as Leia. Lourd, who appeared in the recent Star Wars trilogy as Kaydel Connix, captioned her post with a series of emojis that spelled out "May the 4th." Fisher died in December 2016 at age 60, and Lourd has continually honored her mom in the years since. In September, the 28-year-old surprised fans when she announced that she and fiancé Austen Rydell had welcomed their first child together.

Speaking to her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in January, Lourd shared that she had always wanted to be a mom. "I've wanted to be a mom since I was 2 years old, I always had a plan," she said. "Like, literally when I was 3, I'd tell you, 'I want like four kids. I want like one at 28,' which is so weird because I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening, but it's even better than I could have ever expected."

The actress noted that Kingston was "not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies." "Kingston was conceived before quarantine," she said. "He's technically just a Caribbean baby." While Kingston was not a quarantine baby, quarantine did allow Lourd to keep her pregnancy private, which she said "turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby — but he's not a quarantine baby — because I got to keep it to myself."

"Only my family knew and nobody else knew, like everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet," she recalled. "It got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be."