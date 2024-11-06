Barry Keoghan has addressed online criticism regarding his parental role to two-year-old son Brando during a recent appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast. The 27-year-old Saltburn star confronted allegations about being an absent father while discussing the challenges of navigating public scrutiny at the 44:07 mark.

“There’s a lot online. If I didn’t have tough skin or the strength I have, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” Keoghan stated. “Of course it’s going to affect me being a father when I had no blueprint to take from. And people just read that laziness and go, ‘Oh, that’s no excuse to be an absent father.’ I’m not an absent father, you know what I mean? People love to use my son as… like an ammunition.”

The Oscar nominee explained his decision to limit social media content featuring his child: “The more attention I’ve got lately and the more in the public have become, the less I’ve posted about my child because I don’t think it’s fair to put my child online to sick people out there.”

Keoghan shares parental responsibilities for Brando with former girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The pair’s relationship began in February 2021, with their son arriving in August 2022. Though they reportedly separated in the summer of 2023, Keoghan praised Sandro as “an incredible mother” during a January GQ interview.

The actor described taking protective measures against negative online commentary, particularly when preparing for roles. “Less of my phone is best, you know? I’m in the zone, and that’s a therapeutic kind of process for me and a relief and an excuse not to be near it,” he explained.

However, he acknowledged occasionally checking responses: “But again, when I’ve got a bit of time, I am a curious being like all of us. And you want to kind of sometimes know what, especially when it’s slander and when it’s bad comments attacking my parents or attacking me as a father.”

Keoghan has taken technical precautions to shield himself from harmful content: “I’ve even blocked out certain words because I don’t want to read that. Just like stuff like my son and I just, people don’t deserve to put that in a sentence. Anything. I’m just trying to make a living, trying to get some good body of work and create a safety for my child.”

The public discourse around Keoghan’s parenting intensified after Sandro reportedly engaged with social media comments suggesting she was raising their child “practically” by herself, as reported by BuzzFeed.

Currently, Keoghan is dating singer Sabrina Carpenter, 25, whom he first encountered at a Paris Fashion Week event last September. When directly asked about the relationship on the podcast, Keoghan responded playfully, “Oh, I knew you’d do this,” before adding, “Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented, and yeah. Pretty special.”

Their relationship has become increasingly public, with Keoghan attending Carpenter’s Eras Tour performance in Singapore and appearing in her “Please Please Please” music video. During a CBS News interview, Carpenter later explained his video appearance: “I, genuinely — like, a not even biased opinion — I was like, ‘Who’s the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?’ He was next to me in a chair and he was so excited about it.”