'The Batman' Star Arrested for Reported Public Intoxication

The Batman and Eternals star Barry Keoghan was arrested on April 10, 2022 on charges of alleged public intoxication. The 29-year-old Irish actor just appeared as the latest Joker in The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson, but it didn't seem to earn him any special treatment.

According to Independent.ie (via PEOPLE), officers responded to several calls regarding a "man on a balcony in an intoxicated state" at apartments near family of the Dunkirk actor. "When [officers] arrived, [Keoghan] wasn't threatening in any way but was arrested and brought to the ... station, where he was dealt with before being released. The matter is finalized and nothing more will come of it," a source told the outlet.

Thankfully nothing serious happened to the young actor and he walked away largely unscathed, far away from his status when he grabbed headlines back in August. Keoghan was the victim of an assault at the time, leaving him with cuts to his face and a short hospital stay.

"He was spotted around town a bit. He said he was down to see a few people he had become friends with when he was abroad," a witness told the Sunday World at the time. "It was known he was staying up in the G Hotel, which is one of the poshest hotels in the city. But no one heard anything about any assault or anything and it was obviously kept very quiet." Police confirmed the attack took place with "an ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Inquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Keoghan appears as The Joker in The Batman, at least, it is implied it is him, and his scenes in the movie were cut short. He also made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Eternals as Druig, delivering a status only a few actors have achieved in relation to our superhero obsession. Before his comic book roles, Keoghan was best known for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and a very creepy turn in The Killing of a Sacred Deer from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos.

So far, it seems like the young Irish actor is grabbing headlines in similar fashion to other great Irish actors from the past. Not bad company to be in, but he also has quite a career ahead.