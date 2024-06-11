Sabrina Carpenter Gets Steamy With Boyfriend Barry Keoghan for 'Please Please Please' Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are getting steamy for a new project together. The singer, who has been going viral for her song "Espresso," has been going viral once again for her latest single "Please Please Please" from her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet. Carpenter released the music video for the song, which features her boyfriend, Keoghan.

The video is a continuation of her "Espresso" music video, which ended with the former Disney star being arrested. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the video picks up in jail, where Carpenter meets a bad boy, played by her beau, as she makes bail. Telling Vogue via email, "I ended the last video getting arrested, so naturally I thought it would be satisfying to start the 'Please, please, please' video in jail," she wrote. "I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen."

The duo were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted together late last year and were seen out and about in California on numerous occasions. Keoghan, 31, even flew out to Singapore to support Carpenter, 25, when she was opening up for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Furthermore, the Saltburn star also cheered her on when she played at Coachella. They made their red carpet debut last month at the Met Gala, finally and officially confirming the rumors.

2024 is already turning into a big year for Sabrina Carpenter. On top of her Eras Tour shows and Coachella, she also closed out Season 49 of Saturday Night Live by making her Studio 8H debut as a musical guest alongside host Jake Gyllenhaal. She will be releasing her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, on Aug. 23. According to Billboard, "Espresso" is a top contender for Song of the Summer 2024, but "Please Please Please" is also taking over.

The summer season is upon us, meaning many more infectious tunes will likely be making their way through the soundwaves. Sabrina Carpenter is continuing her music takeover and showing off her boyfriend, even if she is giving him a warning in front of the whole world. Their relationship is as steamy as ever, whether you're going off the video or some of the "Nonsense" outros that Carpenter does at her concerts, proving that they are going strong.