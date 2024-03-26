Ashley Tisdale Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ashley Tisdale is happily expecting again. In a March 26 Instagram post, the Disney alum shared a photo dressed in a white button-down shirt with her growing belly exposed and baggy denim jeans surrounded by plants. "We can't wait to meet you," she captioned the photo.

Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter. Tisdale and French have been married since 2014. She recently gushed about her daughter's striking similarities to her in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I think she's had my personality since she was born," Tisdale said. "She definitely looks like my husband, but definitely is my personality," she added, noting, "Just her expressions and just how she says things and it's just those little tiny things because at first I'm like, 'Gosh, she doesn't look anything like me.' I was like, 'I just had you in my stomach for so long and how do you not look like me?' But then you're like, 'Oh, you are so me. It's not even funny."

Tisdale made headlines recently after revealing a behind-the-scenes secret of her Mean Girls audition for the role of Karen Smith in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "Gosh, it was so long ago," she recalled. "I just remember screen testing, and it was me and Blake Lively and someone else. But yeah, I screen-tested. That was like, eons ago, obviously."

The role eventually went to Amanda Seyfried, but Tisdale revealed that an ad-libbed line she said during her audition made the cut. "I just remember I ad-libbed — because I always like in an audition to steal the scene — and I ad-libbed one line, and they put it in the movie," she said. "And I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I should have gotten a writer's credit," she added. "I'm kidding, but I was like, 'Dang.'" It's unclear which famous line she's referring to.