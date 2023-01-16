'Phineas and Ferb' Revival in the Works

Last week, news broke that Disney is working on a revival of the beloved cartoon Phineas and Ferb, and fans are still ecstatic over the news. Disney officially announced the news on Friday at a Television Critics Association panel, according to a report by Deadline. Original series creator Dan Povenmire will be overseeing this revival.

Disney Branded Television has ordered 40 new episodes of Phineas and Ferb in total – two seasons with 20 episodes each. The order is a part of the company's recently-established overall deal with Povenmire, who noted at the panel that fans helped make this revival possible. He pointed out that enduring social media trends proved that there would be an audience for new seasons like this.

"There's songs that we wrote in 2005 for this show that are trending on TikTok," the showrunner said. "That has been one of the best times in my career is the fact that this whole generation of kids and parents really took this show into their hearts, and it still means so much to them."

One big mystery around this news is where exactly the revival will air. Phineas and Ferb originally aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2007 to 2015. However, these days streaming outlets get much more emphasis than cable, and Disney has plenty of big streaming outlets that could use a boost from characters like Phineas and Ferb. Deadline notes that Disney Branded Television currently produces series across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and Disney+.

Regardless, the news of this revival has fans on social media hyped, and many are impatient for the new seasons to premiere. Here's a look at how Phineas and Ferb fans have celebrated this weekend.