'Phineas and Ferb' Revival in the Works
Last week, news broke that Disney is working on a revival of the beloved cartoon Phineas and Ferb, and fans are still ecstatic over the news. Disney officially announced the news on Friday at a Television Critics Association panel, according to a report by Deadline. Original series creator Dan Povenmire will be overseeing this revival.
Disney Branded Television has ordered 40 new episodes of Phineas and Ferb in total – two seasons with 20 episodes each. The order is a part of the company's recently-established overall deal with Povenmire, who noted at the panel that fans helped make this revival possible. He pointed out that enduring social media trends proved that there would be an audience for new seasons like this.
Best news ever?! 🤯 New episodes of #PhineasAndFerb and #HamsterAndGretel are coming soon to #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/H8eZooTPxR— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) January 13, 2023
"There's songs that we wrote in 2005 for this show that are trending on TikTok," the showrunner said. "That has been one of the best times in my career is the fact that this whole generation of kids and parents really took this show into their hearts, and it still means so much to them."
One big mystery around this news is where exactly the revival will air. Phineas and Ferb originally aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2007 to 2015. However, these days streaming outlets get much more emphasis than cable, and Disney has plenty of big streaming outlets that could use a boost from characters like Phineas and Ferb. Deadline notes that Disney Branded Television currently produces series across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and Disney+.
Regardless, the news of this revival has fans on social media hyped, and many are impatient for the new seasons to premiere. Here's a look at how Phineas and Ferb fans have celebrated this weekend.
Questions
Is there a possibility that we get Milo Murphy's Law lore in this?— Claire Panda (@ClairePandaa) January 13, 2023
Naturally, fans had many follow-up questions on this announcement, and Povenmire apologized that he couldn't share more information. Questions ranged from the release of the new episodes to the content of them, as well as the cast and crew.
Recent Nostalgia
GEN Z RISE UP FOR YOUR NATIONAL ANTHEM! pic.twitter.com/QBCgQ8fbgR— #1 Over the Hedge stan (@Captain63857795) January 13, 2023
Fans joked that this was a fast turn-around time for a nostalgic revival of a cartoon. They guessed that the main fan base of Phineas and Ferb are around generation Z age.
Reboot Exception
me: i'm tired of reboots and nostalgia bait
phineas and ferb: hey—
me: pic.twitter.com/FtNZjjqmGV— mars !! (@faerie_mary) January 13, 2023
Along the same lines, some fans joked that this was the first time they were unironically excited for a reboot without rolling their eyes at the "nostalgia bait."
Discussions
phineas and ferb has always had a magnificent soundtrack , rollercoaster the musical has been my favorite cartoon episode for YEARS. every song in it is so good but Especially this one https://t.co/PiZeAXOiQ6 pic.twitter.com/VN6JmRcSp4— day ! (@luzsorbit) January 13, 2023
The news of the revival sparked fresh conversations about the original series, including fan-favorite musical numbers.
Hopes
i hope the king of rap returns in the phineas and ferb reboot pic.twitter.com/5NRMySE4Ev— cairo 🌚 (@nastystaIIion) January 14, 2023
Everyone talks about Phineas and Ferb, but no one talks about how batshit insane Milo Murphy's Law could be pic.twitter.com/26SA05LHfy— Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) January 12, 2023
Fans already have some high hopes for this revival, including characters and storylines they want to see return.
Unnecessary
I still think a #PhineasAndFerb revival is very unnecessary. The show already had over 100 episodes, lots of movies and specials and a proper finale. Meanwhile there are other Disney TVA shows out there that got cancelled too early. pic.twitter.com/08y4o1nS7q— ChelseatheCartoonGal (@CartoonGal1) January 15, 2023
Amphibia, Gravity Falls, and Phineas and Ferb doesn’t need a reboot or another season.
These shows were never “cancelled”. They ended to their own accord their own respected creators and crew. https://t.co/v21T3XNnNj— Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) January 13, 2023
Some fans genuinely felt that Phineas and Ferb would not benefit from a revival since the show had such a long run and such a satisfying ending.
Expanding Franchise
I just realized that Phineas and Ferb is officially back on the table as a really good Rock ‘n Rollercoaster re-theme idea.— Chandler (@Starport97) January 15, 2023
Honestly, Rock ‘n Rollercoaster is super tame. I know Disney would never go for something this intense, but if I was hiring anybody to do an authentic Phineas and Ferb coaster, it would be @RockyMtnConst— Chandler (@Starport97) January 15, 2023
Finally, seeing the revival news made some fans wonder if what other possibilities the Phineas and Ferb franchise might hold. One viral tweet even proposed using the show for new theme of the Rock 'n Rollercoaster at Disney World, which is currently under renovation.