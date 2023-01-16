'Phineas and Ferb' Revival in the Works

By Michael Hein

Last week, news broke that Disney is working on a revival of the beloved cartoon Phineas and Ferb, and fans are still ecstatic over the news. Disney officially announced the news on Friday at a Television Critics Association panel, according to a report by Deadline. Original series creator Dan Povenmire will be overseeing this revival.

Disney Branded Television has ordered 40 new episodes of Phineas and Ferb in total – two seasons with 20 episodes each. The order is a part of the company's recently-established overall deal with Povenmire, who noted at the panel that fans helped make this revival possible. He pointed out that enduring social media trends proved that there would be an audience for new seasons like this.

"There's songs that we wrote in 2005 for this show that are trending on TikTok," the showrunner said. "That has been one of the best times in my career is the fact that this whole generation of kids and parents really took this show into their hearts, and it still means so much to them."

One big mystery around this news is where exactly the revival will air. Phineas and Ferb originally aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2007 to 2015. However, these days streaming outlets get much more emphasis than cable, and Disney has plenty of big streaming outlets that could use a boost from characters like Phineas and Ferb. Deadline notes that Disney Branded Television currently produces series across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and Disney+.

Regardless, the news of this revival has fans on social media hyped, and many are impatient for the new seasons to premiere. Here's a look at how Phineas and Ferb fans have celebrated this weekend.

Questions

Naturally, fans had many follow-up questions on this announcement, and Povenmire apologized that he couldn't share more information. Questions ranged from the release of the new episodes to the content of them, as well as the cast and crew.

Recent Nostalgia

Fans joked that this was a fast turn-around time for a nostalgic revival of a cartoon. They guessed that the main fan base of Phineas and Ferb are around generation Z age.

Reboot Exception

Along the same lines, some fans joked that this was the first time they were unironically excited for a reboot without rolling their eyes at the "nostalgia bait."

Discussions

The news of the revival sparked fresh conversations about the original series, including fan-favorite musical numbers.

Hopes

Fans already have some high hopes for this revival, including characters and storylines they want to see return.

Unnecessary

Some fans genuinely felt that Phineas and Ferb would not benefit from a revival since the show had such a long run and such a satisfying ending.

Expanding Franchise

Finally, seeing the revival news made some fans wonder if what other possibilities the Phineas and Ferb franchise might hold. One viral tweet even proposed using the show for new theme of the Rock 'n Rollercoaster at Disney World, which is currently under renovation.

