Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Birth of Her First Child

Vanessa Hudgens is a mom! On Wednesday, July 3, Page Six reported that Hudgens had given birth to her first child with her husband, Cole Tucker. According to the outlet, the former Disney star was photographed leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday with her husband and newborn in tow. As the outlet noted, Wednesday marks Tucker's birthday, making it an extra special occasion for the new parents.

It was quite a surprise when Vanessa Hudgens hit the Oscars red carpet visibly pregnant, only days after denying it on a podcast. And now she's surprised again after welcoming her first child with husband, Cole Tucker. No details have been released regarding their child's sex or exact date of birth. However, Hudgens was seen cradling her baby as she and Tucker left a hospital in the Santa Monica area.

(Photo: Vanessa Hudgens at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) - Michael Buckner)

The couple was wed in Tulum, Mexico in 2023 and didn't waste much time starting their family. They have been fairly quiet about their private lives, with the Oscars reveal becoming the most public reveal of their relationship.

"I am [happy]. I really am," she told Entertainment Tonight back in 2021. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."She added that she and Tucker is "just kind of perfect for me."