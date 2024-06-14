Zac Efron Reacts to Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Being Pregnant at the Same Time

Zac Efron says that his High School Musical co-stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are 'going to be the best moms​ ever.'

High School Musical stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale currently share something that not many castmates get to... pregnancy. Both actresses are currently pregnant at the same time, which is something that their Disney Channel co-star Zac Efron is thrilled about.

"Oh they're going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh," Efron told Access Hollywood, reacting to the news. The actor then teased, "Yeah, we're going to have some fun family reunions coming up." It's unclear if he meant just personal reunions among the cast, or a more public reunion for fans.

Tisdale announced her pregnancy in March, revealing on social media that she and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting a new baby. The couple — who have been married since 2014 — are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter.

Coincidentally, Hudgens also revealed her pregnancy in March, taking to the Oscars red carpet to show off her baby bump for the first time. The actress and her husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first child. Hudgens and Tucker married in Mexico in December, after three years of dating.

As for Efron, he currently is not romantically linked to anyone, but did famously date Hudgens during their High School Musical days. When asked about he dating life by Access Hollywood, Efron laughingly replied, "I'm just chilling."