Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes Baby Boy

Ashley Olsen is a mom! The former Full House star has secretly welcomed a baby boy, according to TMZ. The media outlet reports that Olsen welcomed the child "a few months ago in New York." The bundle of joy's name is Otto. The boy's father is Louis Eisner, the visual artist she married in December.

Neither Olsen nor her husband have confirmed the birth as of press time, though TMZ reports that "they're ecstatic over the new addition to the fam," per its sources. Olsen's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, has also not commented on the news.

The Olsen twins are now largely successful in the fashion world, but most around the world know Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for their years of on-screen acting. They broke into the mainstream by sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House, the iconic ABC sitcom that ran for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995. (The two notably did not appear on Fuller House, the five-season Netflix sequel series.)

The sisters then became millennial icons through their VHS series The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley and You're Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley's..., as well as lots of movies aimed at children's and teen audiences. Some highlights in their filmography include Passport to Paris, Getting There, Billboard Dad, and Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, among many others. They also starred in the sitcom So Little Time on Fox Family (now Freeform).

Ashley's final acting roles came in the 2004 movie New York Minute and a Saturday Night Live episode in promotion of the film. Mary-Kate continued to act for several more years afterward, going on to appear solo in Beastly, The Wackness and Season 3 of Weeds, among other projects.

The Olsen twins tend to stay out of the news nowadays. It draws headlines when the pair is even seen in public with one another. They also shared a tribute to their on-screen Full House dad, Bob Saget, after his passing in 2022. Recently John Stamos shared a candid story about his time working with the Olsens as toddlers, revealing that he tried to have them fired.

Mary-Kate and Ashley's younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, is now one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. She played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Marvel projects like Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision, Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen has also appeared in movies like Wind River and 2014's Godzilla, as well as TV shows like Love & Death and Sorry for Your Loss.