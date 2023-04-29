'Love & Death' on HBO Max: Viewers Rave Over Elizabeth Olsen's True Crime Series
Love & Death just dropped its first three episodes on HBO Max (which is soon-to-be-renamed Max), and viewers are already obsessed with the true crime miniseries. Without spoiling specifics for those unfamiliar with the real-life case is based on, the show is about "two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life... until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe," per the official synopsis.
The show stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery, Patrick Fugit as her husband Pat, Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore and Lily Rabe as Allan's wife Betty. Krysten Ritter is also a member of the cast, playing Candy's best friend, Sherry. It's a stacked cast that, so far, has done an excellent job in bringing the tragic, horrifying story case to TV once again. (Hulu tried their hand at telling this story in last year's Jessica Biel-starring Candy.)
The first reviews from viewers are in, and they are very positive. Scroll through to read what fans are saying about the latest true-crime hit.
'So Invested'
omg i’m so invested in love and death already, it had two of my all time favorite actresses (elizabeth olsen and lily rabe) and even has krysten ritter and jesse plemons from breaking bad— Nirvana 🌹✨ (@nirvana302llama) April 29, 2023
'Sexual Tension'
The sexual tension between Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in Love & Death is just 🤯🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQs3EC6BxD— Kris (@KrisnaERLG) April 28, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen Is 'Completely Unhinged'
Elizabeth Olsen on this Love & Death on @hbomax is completely unhinged and I'm here for it.— Neckbone Black (@jukiejones) April 29, 2023
'Peak Television'
Elizabeth Olsen dancing AND singing?? This is peak television pic.twitter.com/PBBLTJd4rS— Ren (@wandasolsen) April 29, 2023
Lots of Love for Elizabeth Olsen and Krysten Ritter
my biggest marvel dream is seeing jessica jones and wanda on a movie or a tv show together so watching kristen ritter and elizabeth olsen as bffs on love & death has been a very close second— anti-raph (@auniverrseaway) April 29, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen's 'Love & Death' Performance Is Captivating
The way her pupils dilate… they weren’t kidding when they said Elizabeth Olsen really can act just with her eyes pic.twitter.com/vpw8P03nog— Freya (@idatelizzie) April 27, 2023
'Love & Death' Viewers 'Can't Wait for More'
I binged all 3 episodes today. I LOVE how they are telling the story so far. Can’t wait for more! Elizabeth, Jesse, Lily, and the entire cast are fantastic. #LoveAndDeath— Sarah 🦇🩺 🌈🦇 (@Sarah_RN_WI) April 29, 2023