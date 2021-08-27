'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron-Bure Weighs In On Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Not Returning to Series (Exclusive)

✖

Full House fans were ecstatic in 2015 when they found out the cast would be reuniting for a Netflix revamp of the popular '90s series called Fuller House. However, while a number of big names — including Bob Saget, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin — would be returning, it was hard not to notice that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would not. The twins starred in the original series as Michelle Tanner, the adorable toddler turned young child, who was famously known for her line "You got it, dude," but fans were hoping to see the fashion designers back for Fuller House.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bure, who famously played DJ Tanner — older sister to Michelle — noted that the Olsen twins' absence wasn't as big of a deal to the cast as much as it was to the fans. "No, I feel like it's old news," she said when asked if she had any thoughts on it, especially after Stamos defended the Olsens in a recent interview. "I agree with John if that's what he said. I haven't heard the interview already yet, but yeah, that sounds about right. It just wasn't a big deal for us. It was like everyone else made it a big deal." Stamos, who often posts throwback photos of him and the girls, came to their defense recently, telling Insider that their choice not to return was "blown out of proportion."

The Olsen twins have gone on to accomplish quite a bit in the fashion world, having won several Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, according to Stamos. In fact, Ashley sent a thoughtful text to Bure after she launched her clothing line exclusively through QVC. "The clothing line debuted in April and I had such a lovely text from Ashley; it was very sweet," Bure said. "She congratulated me and thought the clothes were wonderful and it was a really sweet message, and so encouraging because they are fashion icons and have done amazing things in the fashion industry, so it was quite the compliment."

Bure has been incredibly busy over the past few months not only with the launch of her new line, but she's also starring in the new Hallmark release, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder. Bure says her longstanding partnership with Hallmark is something she's incredibly grateful for because "it's the only network I work for in television movies, because our values line up."